Millwall’s Gary Rowett on Jed Wallace’s celebration as attacker runs to away end at Loftus Road

GARY Rowett said Jed Wallace showed his contract situation isn’t going to affect him – though the Lions boss quipped he had an issue with the attacker’s celebration as he opened his season’s account.

Wallace put Millwall ahead in the 11th minute at QPR before he sprinted to the away end pursued by his team-mates and leapt in the air.

The Lions have been affected by Covid in pre-season with some players, including midfielders Maikel Kieftenbeld and George Saville, missing friendly action.

Rowett felt his side lacked energy later in the game as the Hoops came back to draw.

“I don’t think that necessarily helped us!” Rowett said of Wallace’s celebration. “All of the players sprinted to our fans, which I can understand, the emotions of the game.

“That’s what football’s about, that’s what we’ve all missed.

“I think it was nice as well for Jed, he showed that his situation at the moment certainly won’t affect him. He wants to play well for the club, for the fans and he’ll certainly relish those moments. He’s a big-game player.

“But if you watch afterwards we lost a little bit of energy for 10 minutes and maybe we’ll reserve some of those celebrations for the right time, later in the game.”

Rowett was also asked for the latest on Wallace’s situation.

Rowett replied: “There’s no change. Any comment I make will be flipped into a number of stories. We are where we are.

“It was a great goal and I thought he performed really well, particularly first half, a really good partnership with Benik [Afobe].

“If we can get them a bit more service then I think those two will be a real handful.

“I’ve done three or four articles [responding to questions about Wallace]. He’s committed as you saw in his celebrations.”

