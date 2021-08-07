Millwall manager gives reaction as fans return at QPR – plus why George Saville was withdrawn early

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett said he wasn’t displeased with a point at QPR as fans finally returned to the Championship on Saturday.

Jed Wallace gave Millwall the lead in the 11th minute at Loftus Road and sprinted to the 2,504 Lions fans in the away end to celebrate.

Rob Dickie levelled for the hosts with an equally fine strike.

“First of all it was lovely to have the atmosphere back and feel like it was a real match-day. I’m sure everyone felt the same,” Rowett said.

“There was that nervous anticipation and it felt like a real game was about to happen.

“It’s a good start for us, I thought we were really bright the first 20, 25 minutes. We imposed our game, which is hard to do against QPR.

“We hit the bar, scored a good goal, had another chance where Scottie [Malone] put Sav [George Saville] through one-v-one but the ball wouldn’t sit down quickly enough.

“And then maybe [Stefan] Johansen just started to dictate the game after that period. We needed to disrupt that flow that he started to produce for QPR.

“We certainly tried to. But the likes of Maikel [Kieftenbeld], the likes of Sav have only played 60 minutes the last two or three weeks due to Covid and I just felt they ran out of energy when we most needed it.

“But we navigated it well, we defended really well. It was an excellent goal from QPR and us, a great strike from Jed, well-worked from a throw-in.

“Great strike from Dickie as he stepped out past our strikers. I felt we should have closed it down quicker. We had an opportunity to come out with players behind the ball and we didn’t do that. Maikel, unlike him, [he didn’t] get out quicker to stop the shot. But it was a great strike.

“Not displeased [with the result]. Lovely to be part of a proper game of football. Lovely to see our fans out there and nice to at least give them little bits of a performance.

“But I think we’ll get better as the games go on.

“Both teams will be saying they want a bit more quality in the final third. I can remember a couple of times in the first half when Danny MacNamara gets down the side and maybe just needs to feed a better ball into the box or to pick someone out.

“Again, you look at people like that, Danny Mac, Dan Ballard, they won’t have played in front of that crowd for a while. A lot of our players wouldn’t have done.

“So you can understand the swings in the game. I just felt with a bit more energy we could have imposed our game for longer periods.

“But it’s a tough place to come, as we’ve seen the last two occasions we’ve lost here.

“We navigated that pressure better. Our back three were excellent, they were really firm and resolute. Maybe with more energy in midfield we could have supplied our two strikers with more opportunities.

