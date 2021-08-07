Millwall boss explains Jake Cooper absence – but defender could be back for Blackburn game

GARY Rowett said Jake Cooper missed the first game of the season at QPR with a back injury but the defender could be fit to face Blackburn next Saturday.

Jed Wallace gave the Lions an 11th-minute lead before Rob Dickie levelled in the 31st minute.

Murray Wallace replaced Cooper in Millwall’s back three.

“Coops has had an issue with his back, it’s been stiff and he felt it after games,” Rowett said.

“It’s impinged his movement a tiny bit. He got through a little bit of the Gillingham game, some of the Ipswich game.

“But he felt afterwards it was really stiff.

“So at this stage of the season we made a decision that rather than keep playing on with it to do something about it and get it injected.

“There is a very small possibility he could be fit for the Portsmouth game but more than likely it will be the Blackburn game.

“It would have been a difficult decision anyway because Murray Wallace has been fabulous pre-season, every bit as good as Coops. That would have been a really difficult decision to make.

“We just wanted to make sure that Coops was fine for the rest of the games rather than carrying something into the first international break.”

Image: Millwall FC