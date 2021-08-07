REPORT: QPR 1-1 Millwall

By Jake Sanders at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

MILLWALL’S 32-year wait for a victory at QPR continues after the points were shared on the opening day of the Championship season.

Jed Wallace’s early wonder goal put the Lions on course for their first win in west London since February 1989, but Rob Dickie’s long-range strike just past the half-hour mark rescued a point for Rangers.

Match details

It’s been almost a year-and-a-half since Millwall were backed by a travelling party, and they went close to giving their 2,504 supporters the perfect start.

Inside the opening 60 seconds, Scott Malone got in behind down the left and whipped a teasing cross over Seny Dieng, only for the left-back’s effort to bounce back off the crossbar and away to safety.

But less than 10 minutes later the Lions did take a deserved lead when the ball broke to Wallace on the edge of the area, and the Lions number seven took a touch and then rifled a stunning effort into the top right-hand corner before running the entire length of the pitch to celebrate with the ecstatic visiting fans.

Debutants Benik Afobe and George Saville both fired straight at Dieng as Millwall searched for a second, but it was QPR who levelled in the 31st minute when Dickie was given space to drive a powerful effort into the far corner.

Charlie Austin was next to try his luck from range, but Bartosz Bialkowski got down this time to turn his strike around the post before Shaun Hutchinson was needed to make a crucial intervention to prevent Gary Rowett’s team from trailing at the break.

QPR continued where they left off after the interval and were only a Bialkowski finger-tip save away from going into the led, with the Millwall goalkeeper pulling off a miraculous stop to keep out Chris Willock’s curler.

With both sets of players tiring, the second period sagged, with substitute Matt Smith going closest for Millwall on his return to Loftus Road.

The hosts were unable to create any meaningful chances despite dominating the majority of the half.

Takeaways

No Jake Cooper but Shaun Hutchinson dominates

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Millwall might have struggled defensively without the presence of Jake Cooper, and being slightly apprehensive about replacing him with someone who has played just a handful of times competitively since January in Murray Wallace in a back-three that included Championship rookie Dan Ballard.

But with Shaun Hutchinson present, that was never going to happen. Hutchinson was arguably the Lions’ best player on the day, totally dominating Charlie Austin, and making a few outstanding interventions and clearances in the process.

Ballard might be the new boy on the block, but he certainly didn’t look out of place despite this being his debut at second-tier level.

But Hutchinson remains the main man at the back for Millwall.

Millwall respond to Rowett’s wish

If promotion was based just on clean sheets and defensive work, then Millwall would already be a Premier League club. Unfortunately for them, it isn’t.

Since their return to the Championship four years ago, the Lions have established themselves as one of the meanest at giving away chances, let alone goals.

But it’s their lack of goals at the other end that has cost them a shot at the play-offs in the last two seasons. With that in mind, Rowett called for his side to show more quality in the final third, and in other words, find the net more often.

And for the opening 25 minutes, Millwall responded with some impressive attacking football, the only problem being they should have been more than one goal to the good.

Creating chances has often been there Achilles heel, though on this occasion, tame efforts from both Afobe and Saville, and some questionable finishing elsewhere was their problem.

Possession aside, the Lions matched their London rivals in all attacking departments, and knowing his side will only get better once his players get up to scratch, Rowett will surely have liked what he saw in large parts.

No contract worries for Jed Wallace

It took just Jed Wallace just 11 minutes to end any potential argument that his contract situation could threaten to affect his performances on the pitch.

Wallace – who has entered the last 12 months of his Den deal – could still leave before the window closes this month, but while he’s wearing that Lion on his badge, he is clearly going to give it everything.

On Millwall’s last trip to this part of west London back in March, the Lions winger needed just six minutes to break the deadlock, and though he took double as long this time around, it was worth the wait.

Not everything went Wallace’s way from then on, but the winger was his typical hard-working, hustling self at the top end of the pitch, not giving the Rangers defence a moment’s peace.

Team news

Rowett made one change to the side from the last pre-season friendly at Ipswich, with Murray Wallace replacing the injured Cooper.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace; McNamara, Evans (Mitchell, 88), Kieftenbeld, Saville (Leonard, 68), Malone; J Wallace, Afobe (Smith, 78).