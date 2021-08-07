TEAM NEWS: QPR vs. Millwall – Blow on opening day as pillar of Lions defence absent

MILLWALL open their 2021-22 Championship campaign with a short trip to west London to take on Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Lions have five new summer signings in their squad as they aim for a first win at Loftus Road since 1989.

Team news

Gary Rowett is without Jake Cooper for the derby. Murray Wallace is the only change from the team that won 3-0 at Ipswich last weekend.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Malone; Evans, Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe.

Subs: Long, Pearce, Mitchell, Leonard, Mahoney, Bradshaw, Smith.

Here is the QPR side: