Millwall boss wants more goal threat from wing-back – plus striker ‘bonus’ ahead of QPR clash

GARY Rowett expects Danny McNamara to add a new attacking dimension to his game this season and keep improving after his breakthrough campaign.

McNamara, 22, has scored one goal in senior football, on loan at St Johnstone last season.

Millwall’s other wing-back likely to start at QPR on the opening day of the season on Saturday, Scott Malone, scored six goals last season and wants to at least match that tally in 2021-22.

McNamara went close to opening his account last season and with Millwall’s set-up he should get plenty of chances in this campaign.

“Danny added that attacking threat last season, he certainly got into the box and had chances,” Rowett said.

“He’s a young player and he’s been really impressive coming into the side. What he needs to do is keep improving all those things he’s good at and then add those moments in the final third.

“Scottie Malone has shown over a number of seasons what a good player he is because he’s got that ability to find that right path at the right time in the final third under pressure.

“Danny’s working really hard and I think we’ll see an even more improved Danny McNamara this season.”

Benik Afobe is in contention to start against the Hoops after two goals in the 3-0 friendly win at Ipswich last Saturday.

Rowett added: “You want your new players to bed in quickly. Benik’s a forward and you want your forward to score goals in pre-season so they’re going into the season confident.

“The fact that he played well, scored goals was a massive bonus to come out of the game.

“At the same time, when you’re an experienced player I don’t think it [confidence] changes too much.”

