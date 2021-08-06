PREVIEW: Queens Park Rangers vs. Millwall

IT wouldn’t be what you’d expect to hear – but Jake Cooper reckons that the performance in a 4-1 defeat by Arsenal shows Millwall are in a good place going into the 2021-22 season.

That scoreline didn’t reflect how the game went against a side that have top-four Premier League ambitions.

The Lions were only 1-0 down in the second half against a Gunners team boasting £72million Nicolas Pepe, £60million Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and £45million Thomas Partey, to pick out just three of a host of multi-million pound signings the north London club have made in recent seasons.

Millwall have had to be adaptable in pre-season as they have had to shelve plans for friendlies with the ‘pingdemic’ and positive Covid tests causing havoc for most clubs.

Gary Rowett is always keen not to overstate the importance of pre-season friendly results as he uses those games mainly for players to work on their fitness and for tactical tuning.

And Cooper was pleased to get the chance to test himself against two of the best strikers in the top flight in recent seasons, Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

“We literally found out two days before the game,” Cooper explained. “We ended up playing them which was brilliant, we couldn’t have asked for a better game in pre-season, playing against opponents like what they had on show.

“You could see the difference. They have world-class players and it was good to measure ourselves against them.

“I think we did really well, we applied ourselves really well. The scoreline didn’t show that but it was later on in the game when they scored a few goals after our team had changed around.

“The first half was a really positive performance. It was good to measure ourselves against that kind of quality and know we’re in a good place going into the season.”

Cooper and his team-mates have been making the most of a first proper pre-season since 2019. The defender dislocated his shoulder twice last season but avoided surgery and he is back to full strength.

Cooper is 6ft6ins so like any big player theoretically is more susceptible to putting on weight over the summer.

But he makes sure he is always returning to pre-season training in the best possible shape.

“I never really let it drop off,” Cooper replied when asked if it’s more difficult for him than smaller players returning after the break. “If I did that then maybe. But I’ve never really struggled with that kind of thing. I don’t know if it’s a natural fitness thing or my endeavour to stay fit. I’m always raring to go.

“Maybe I’m lucky or maybe it’s my hard work that puts me in that position.”

Meanwhile, QPR have been ambitious in the transfer market as they aim to challenge for the play-offs.

Boss Mark Warburton has brought in players with Premier League experience, with Jimmy Dunne joining from Burnley and Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen’s loan moves from West Brom and Fulham made permanent. There could be one familiar face on the opposition bench in former Lions stopper Jordan Archer.

QPR have looked impressive in pre-season and last week defeated a Manchester United side including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood 4-2.

History is against Millwall, whose last win at Loftus Road was in November 1989, 11 games ago.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Evans, Saville; Smith, J Wallace.

Match odds: QPR 6/5 Draw 12/5 Millwall 8/5

Last meeting: Championship (March 17, 2021): QPR 3-2 Millwall (Austin 51, Johansen 67, de Wijs 86; J Wallace 6, Bennett 39).

Image: Millwall FC