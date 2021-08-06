Millwall’s Ryan Leonard pleased with new long-term deal as he focuses on opener at QPR

RYAN Leonard said he was pleased to get his new contract “over the line” as he focuses on the start of the 2021-22 season.

Leonard, 29, had 12 months left on his previous deal after joining from Sheffield United for a club-record fee in 2018.

Leonard played 30 times last season before his campaign was ended by an ankle injury in February.

But he is back full fit and buoyed after agreeing a long-term contract.

“I’m really pleased,” Leonard told millwallfc.co.uk. “It’s nice to get it over the line. After my injury as well, it’s nice to know I’ll be able to spend a couple more years at this football club.

“It was a disappointing end to last season for me, I had the injury and then surgery two days before the final game. It’s been a long summer, but that’s out the way, the contract is sorted and I can move on to Saturday and the season ahead.”

Millwall open their Championship season with a trip to QPR on Saturday.

Leonard added: “It’s going to be an interesting game, everyone is looking forward to it. After a year away, everyone is going to be chomping at the bit on and off the pitch.

“It’s a hell of a game to kick the season off, for both clubs, but especially for us going away from home. If we can put down a marker, that’s going to be key.”

Image: Millwall FC