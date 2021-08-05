Millwall winger heads to newly-promoted Hartlepool United on loan until January

TYLER Burey has joined League Two Hartlepool United on loan until January 2022.

Burey, 20, has made 16 appearances for Millwall, including one start, in their 2-0 FA Cup third-round win at Boreham Wood last season.

‘I am delighted to get this over the line,” Burey – who will wear the No.7 shirt – said on Hartlepool’s official website. “I just want to be playing regular football and helping this side as best I can.

“I always want to be the best player on the pitch and I hope I can make an impact at Hartlepool’.

Hartlepool defeated Torquay 5-4 on penalties in the play-off final last season after four campaigns in National League.

Boss Dave Challinor added: “We are really pleased to get Tyler in. He is one of those players that gets you on the edge of your seat.

“He is certainly going to bring something different to the side and I know he is excited to get started.”

Image: Millwall FC