‘Exceptional’ Millwall owner to return to The Den and address fans before Blackburn game

MILLWALL owner John Berylson will make his return to The Den in the first week of the 2021-22 season.

Lions CEO Steve Kavanagh told NewsAtDen recently that the club were planning for Berylson to attend games, and he will address supporters on the pitch before the Blackburn game.

“I’m delighted to say that your chairman, John Berylson, is finally allowed to fly over to watch matches again and he’ll be here at The Den for the games against Portsmouth and Blackburn next week,” Kavanagh said in his latest newsletter on the club’s website.

“Unfortunately for obvious reasons he won’t be able to walk around the ground to say hello to everyone as he normally would do, which he is apologetic for, but John is going to address the crowd on the pitch before kick-off against Blackburn so please do take to your seats a little earlier.

“As I know all of you have, John too has missed being able to watch matches in person immensely and I’m so relieved he can now do so again after all this time.

“I think it’s important to say that what John continues to do for this club is exceptional and sets him apart from so many owners at other clubs. Frankly, he puts many of them to shame with the way he supports us both financially and emotionally, and it was again clear during the Fans’ Forum just how appreciative we all are of his continued support.”

Image: Millwall FC