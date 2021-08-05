No restrictions for fans at The Den as Millwall prepare for three home games in eight days

THERE will be no restrictions when supporters return to The Den next week, Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has confirmed.

The Lions have three home games in eight days, hosting Portsmouth in the first round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday and then Blackburn in the league the following Saturday before the London derby against Fulham the Tuesday after that.

However, Kavanagh stressed the club are “at the behest of the government, local authorities and footballing bodies” and would have to adhere to any measures that may be introduced.

“I know this is an important concern and question at the moment and so to be absolutely clear, we will not be requesting any form of Covid vaccination passport and/or proof of negative test as a condition of entry to The Den at this time,” Kavanagh said in his monthly update on millwallfc.co.uk.

“What I do politely ask, though, is that everyone takes their own personal responsibility – as the government is requesting – and not attend matches should you have any symptoms of coronavirus or if you’re meant to be isolating due to having been in contact with somebody who has.

“The wearing of masks will not be mandatory, though it is encouraged, and many staff will be wearing them – especially in indoor areas. I’d again just ask that we are all respectful to one another as we all have our own individual rights and reasoning in relation to this.

“What I need to add is that the above, specifically in reference to vaccine passports and/or proof of negative tests, is that we’re at the behest of the government, local authorities and footballing bodies, and if they mandate the need for such entry requirements then we would have to adhere to those regulations.

“However, we will not be introducing any measures beyond what we are mandated to do as it wouldn’t be fair or right to do so. I am hopeful that if everyone continues getting their vaccines – which I’m very supportive of – then this will become less of a concern or talking point over time.”

Image: Millwall FC