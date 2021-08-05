Millwall defender impressed with young team-mates as Arsenal man set for QPR start

JAKE Cooper has been impressed with two young defensive colleagues hoping to make big impacts this season.

Daniel Ballard, 21, (above) a season-long loan signing from Arsenal, is set to start in a back three with Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson against Queens Park Rangers this Saturday.

Alex Mitchell, like Ballard, opened his Lions scoring account in pre-season and has impressed manager Gary Rowett. But the 19-year-old is likely to be sent out on loan to a Football League club this season.

Cooper, 26, is one of the senior players in the Millwall dressing room and gives advice to his young team-mates.

“I’ve spoken to Dan a few times. We haven’t actually played that many games together yet so we’re just building that,” Cooper said. “The more we do that the more understanding we’ll have, with Hutchy to come back as well. That will help him along.

“He had a great season with Blackpool, he’s looked really promising and he’s slotted in without any problems.

“It’s looking good for him and us as a team moving forward.”

Mitchell helped Bromley reach the National League play-offs last season and showed that he is ready to take the next step into the Football League.

“I’ve been impressed,” Cooper said. “He’s down from near my area, Windsor, and I’ve had a few chats with him.

“He’s a really nice kid, really hard-working and who knows what will be for him this season. But hopefully he’ll make the right decision and the club will help him out.

“Hopefully he’ll go on to have a great career because he’s a really good lad.”

Image: Millwall FC