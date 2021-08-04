‘We’re one of the fittest in the league’ – Millwall striker confident as Lions prepare for QPR

BENIK Afobe says Millwall are ready to mix it up this season and are underestimated for their ability on the ball.

Afobe rounded off a brilliant team move for his second goal at Ipswich last Saturday.

The Lions started the play in the right-back position with Danny McNamara’s throw-in to Afobe. Fourteen passes later, Jake Cooper crossed from the left and Afobe struck a left-footed shot into the top corner to go with his earlier finish after Jed Wallace’s shot had been saved.

Millwall have spent a lot of time on attacking patterns of play in pre-season, and Afobe believes they are a side capable of playing in different ways.

“Over the last few years, everyone just thinks of Millwall being an aggressive, hard-working team,” Afobe said on millwallfc.co.uk. “But what some people might not realise is that we actually can play.

“This season is about sometimes counter-attacking, sometimes we’re going to sit back and try to break but then we’ve also got the quality to keep the ball for 20, 30 passes and then get on the end of it and score.

“It was great play. Me and Jed [Wallace] stayed away from it, the boys were playing, not rushing things. It was great play from Sav [George Saville], Coops, Scottie [Malone] on the left. When Coops has gone down the line he’s picked me out and I’ve swung at it. It’s gone into the top corner, so I was happy about that.”

Afobe, 28, joined on a season-long loan from Stoke after more than 15 moves in his career so far, the previous one a loan spell with Trabzonspor in Turkey last season.

He had a loan at Millwall from Arsenal in 2013 and has settled well at the club this summer.

He said: “I’ve played for a fair amount of teams and this is right up there. They’re great lads. I could honestly go for dinner with any of them. I know the gaffer and the staff from before.

“It’s been really enjoyable. I came here to enjoy my football again, but also to have a go and bring my experience of this level.

“I’m enjoying it and I think they’re also enjoying me being here. So hopefully long may that continue and hopefully we’ll have a good season.

“I feel fresh, I feel good. This team is one of the fittest in the league and we’ve had a good pre-season, we haven’t had many injuries, so we’re all ready.

“We’re going to give it another push this week and then hopefully we’ll be ready to go against QPR away next Saturday.”

Millwall have been allocated over 2,500 tickets for that game.

“You can’t beat it,” Afobe said. “It’s been tough. I was away in Turkey last season so I didn’t play in the Championship, but I know it was tough with no fans.

Especially with our fans as well, I know from my time here before and even watching Millwall, our fans are our twelfth men and women.

“It’s going to be great having them for QPR away and Blackburn at home.

“I can’t wait for it.”

