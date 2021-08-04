Millwall’s Gary Rowett on whether he knows his side at QPR as Lions have one more friendly

GARY Rowett has a good idea of some of his starters this Saturday at QPR – but there is still a chance for players to impress ahead of the big kick-off.

Millwall have one more friendly ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, at the training ground on Wednesday.

Mason Bennett will miss this weekend’s game at Loftus Road, opening up at least one space in the side. He would likely have started, but former Hoops striker Matt Smith could come in for him.

While the goalkeeper and the back five positions are probably settled, and Jed Wallace will start up front if it is a 5-3-2 formation, there is heavy competition in midfield.

“I think everything’s always up for grabs until I name the team because you don’t know who might potentially pick up an injury, who might impress,” Rowett said. “We’ve got another game at the training ground. That will be another opportunity for people to show what they can do.

“We’ve got a long season ahead. We spoke a little bit [Tuesday] in a meeting about how we’re going to need the strength of the squad, the strength of the group this season.

“I’ve got an idea, of course I have, of who I might start with, but at the same time that’s never set in stone, there is always an opportunity for people to change my mind.”

Image: Millwall FC