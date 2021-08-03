Big blow for Millwall as forward set to be out until first international break with ankle injury

MASON Bennett could be out for six weeks with the ankle injury he suffered at Ipswich on Saturday.

Bennett, 25, might not feature until after the first international break of the season in mid-October.

It’s a big blow for Millwall and Bennett, who enjoyed an excellent second half of the season in 2020-21 when he scored five of his six goals of the campaign from February.

“Mason looks like he’s going to be out for a little period,” boss Gary Rowett confirmed to NewsAtDen. “There’s some damage to the ligaments.

“I would imagine that at the moment he will be out until the first international break, which is a bit of a blow.

“We think probably around six weeks. It’s not good news, we spoke about it after the [Ipswich] game, it was the one piece of bad news to come out of what was a positive afternoon.

“I’m disappointed for Mason because he’s looked bright pre-season but we’ll get behind him and be supportive of him, and he’ll work hard to get back as quickly as he can.”

Image: Millwall FC