Why there will be no respite for Millwall’s Ben Thompson on or off the pitch this season

BEN Thompson is one of the most energetic players in the Millwall squad – and he’s going to need those reserves on and off the pitch this season.

Thompson, 25, recently welcomed another addition to the family, a second son a month ago, a little brother for his and his partner’s 20-month-old first child.

Millwall returned to pre-season training in the last week of June coinciding with the latest arrival.

But you wouldn’t have guessed the midfielder has been seeing some early mornings as he has been one of the most impressive performers in the preparations for the 2021-22 season.

Thompson scored Millwall’s first goal in their first friendly, the 2-0 win against Motherwell, and has featured in every game.

He’s also not playing like his mind is away from Millwall, as he is again linked with a move to Portsmouth.

There have been some scorching hot days in London as the players sweat off any excess pounds they gained on holidays, though these days that’s not very many.

And there’s little respite for Thompson when he gets home from those gruelling sessions.

“The older one is out running around the garden,” Thompson said. “So there’s no more getting home from training and relaxing. It’s full-on.

“I was really looking forward to pre-season, getting back and meeting all the lads. My focus was on putting the work in and building up my fitness for the season.

“It’s tough but I enjoy it. It’s important work so we’re fit and raring to go for the season.

“I think we’re in a good position. We’ve finished top-half the last two seasons and we’ve got a really strong squad.

“We’re looking to push up the table and try to challenge for the top-six places. We believe we’re capable of it.

“It’s a really tight-knit and determined group of players. We’ve shown that we’re capable of putting good runs together.”

Thompson scored the first goal of Gary Rowett’s reign – in a 2-0 win at home to Stoke in October 2019 – and has shown his knack of timing runs into the box and his finishing ability.

He has played in a two-man and three-man midfield in pre-season, the latter allowing him get forward more.

Rowett brought in George Saville this summer to provide more goals. Thompson also feels he has that in his armoury.

Thompson scored two goals in three games last February – in wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham – before he got injured the following month and was out until May.

“In a three there’s that little bit more freedom,” Thompson explained. “I enjoy getting forward and believe I can be a goal threat. I probably should have had more goals in pre-season.

“In a two you have to stay back a bit more. We’ve played three in there with one holding, so the challenge is for the other two midfielders to get forward to support the front players and be a threat.

“I’ve shown in the past I can do that. It’s frustrating that I got injured when I was playing well but I’ve felt good in pre-season and I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Thompson is delighted that Saville has returned, even if it means it will be more difficult to nail down a regular place in the team.

And he revealed that the midfielder and skipper Alex Pearce have been getting to know each other.

“Sav tries to wind up Pearcey,” Thompson said. “It’s funny to see those two together. Sav is great to have in the dressing room.

“With Pearcey, you’re never sure if he’s serious or not. One minute he can be really serious and the next he’s laughing.

“There’s a good spirit among the boys.”

Millwall’s first home game of the season is against Thompson’s former club Portsmouth, when fans return to The Den.

Thompson added: “It’s going to be brilliant, the lads can’t wait for it. It’s been such a long time and we’ve missed them.

“Everyone knows what The Den is like on match-days, the atmosphere is unbelievable. That’s going to help us, they give us so much when we’re on the pitch and when we just need that little bit more to push us on.”

