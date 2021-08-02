Millwall boss on George Saville’s performance at Ipswich – and specific tactical focus in pre-season

GARY Rowett explained a big focus in pre-season training has been getting players forward in support of the strikers in a 5-3-2 formation – and the Lions boss pointed to the example of George Saville after the 3-0 win at Ipswich on Saturday.

Saville played in a midfield three and was a consistent threat near and in the box. He was denied early on by Vaclav Hladky and also started the move for Benik Afobe’s 49th-minute goal.

“That’s why we brought him in, he scored six goals last season for Middlesbrough, scored 10 for Millwall the last time he was here,” Rowett said.

“He’s a good footballer. He’s got good composure, good energy, he’s a winner, he’s aggressive and he gets on the end of things in the box. You saw that with the chance, he might be a bit disappointed, but it’s a great ball in and it’s a fabulous save from the goalkeeper.

“But that’s what we need, when you play 5-3-2, you have to get bodies past the two strikers, you can’t just allow the strikers to be the only ones up there. That’s something we’ve worked a lot on, those who attacking midfielders running past the strikers, our two wing-backs getting high up the pitch and into the box and at times we did it really well. At times we had five, six players in and around the box causing problems.

“I’ve been really pleased with Sav, he’s one who’s been off for 10 days so he hasn’t been able to do an awful lot. He will be better for those minutes as will the others who have missed time during pre-season.

“We were due to play them 45 minutes, but, I thought it was better to gamble and give them 60-65 minutes and that will help us this week getting those minutes under those players’ belts.”

