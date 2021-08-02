Potentially bad news for Millwall forward just five days before start of league season at QPR

GARY Rowett confirmed Mason Bennett picked up an ankle injury in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Ipswich – and felt the forward should have had a penalty for the tackle.

Bennett came on for Jed Wallace in the 61st minute but was replaced by Tom Bradshaw with nine minutes left.

Rowett fears there could be some damage to Bennett’s ankle just five days before the start of the Championship season at QPR.

“I thought it was a stonewall penalty,” Rowett said. “I’ve watched it back. The lad just clatters him as he gets a toe there. It’s accidental, but it’s a penalty.

“I think Mason just rolls his ankle at the same time so I would anticipate that that’s the only negative to today. Until it settles it’s hard to say but I would imagine there is a little bit of damage in there so we will find out soon.”

Image: Millwall FC