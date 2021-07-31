Millwall boss on win over ‘ambitious’ Ipswich, set-pieces – and not reading into pre-season results

GARY Rowett said there is still “lots to work on” after Millwall’s 3-0 win at Ipswich on Saturday.

The Lions were impressive in their last open-doors game ahead of their Championship opener at Queens Park Rangers.

Benik Afobe scored twice and Jed Wallace added a third at Portman Road.

“We’ve got another game Wednesday at the training ground which will give some players minutes, but this was our, not benchmark game, but you’re always going to judge your team and the fans are going to judge the team on a game against a top League One side that are spending a little bit of money to see if they can get back [to the Championship],” Rowett said.

“There is a lot of ambition here at Ipswich and I think Cooky [Ipswich manager Paul Cook] will do really, really well.

“But I thought we were good. We moved the ball really well, we looked comfortable in possession and more importantly we mixed the game up. We tried to use that little bit of possession and building to then try and open spaces ahead.

“With the likes of Jed coming back, Sav [George Saville], [Maikel] Kieftenbeld, Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson], it just added that bit to open some of those areas up.

“Really pleased. Scored some good goals and always nice to keep a clean sheet but of course there are still lots of things to work on in the week ahead from today’s game and the rest of pre-season.”

Wallace and Danny McNamara linked well for Millwall, and the former also scored the sixth set-piece goal for the Lions this pre-season.

Rowett added: “I think you need to create problems [for the opposition] in different ways. If you become too predictable down one side of the pitch then teams just defend well down that side and then make it difficult for you to open the game up in other ways.

“We have to be a more balanced team. We have to have good energy, we have to be really prepared to run as a team and out-run opponents. Then what you hope is along with that you’ve got players that can give you quality.

“If you look at the starting team today, Scottie Malone has scored goals, Jed’s scored goals, Benno [Mason Bennett], Sav, and we need more goals from other areas.

“Set-pieces, perhaps today not as much but we have looked quite strong, we did score with a short one and that’s an area we need to add: Coops [Jake Cooper], Hutchy, Pearcey [Alex Pearce], Muzza [Murray Wallace], Lenny [Ryan Leonard], Dan Ballard – they need to score four or five goals to get you to where you want to be.

“There were a lot of things I was pleased about today. But I’ve said it before, I’ve had differing pre-season form and it’s not always correlated when the league has started.

“It’s a nice way to finish, the last Saturday before next weekend, but we’ve got to work really hard this week to iron out one or two issues that will hopefully make us better.”

Image: Millwall FC