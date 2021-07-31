Millwall manager on striker’s double in win at Ipswich – and his challenge for the season

GARY Rowett believes Benik Afobe is a “great signing” for Millwall and challenged the striker to be a regular scorer for the Lions this season.

Afobe scored two goals in Millwall’s 3-0 friendly win over Ipswich on Saturday.

“Every striker wants to score goals. Smudge [Matt Smith] has scored some good goals pre-season. We’ve created some good opportunities, Benik’s created but we’ve not managed to score.

“It was nice for him to get two goals today. First one he anticipates the shot after good work down the side from him in the first place.

“And then the second one it’s a lovely finish. He’s got that quality, that’s why I brought him in, that’s why I brought him in at Stoke. I think he’s a top-quality player, we’ve just got to try to get him in that right environment for him.

“And he’s got to work hard like he did today to try to create some of those moments.

“I think it’s a great signing for us and now he needs to go and score those goals regularly, because he can do it.”

