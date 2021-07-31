REPORT: Ipswich Town 0-3 Millwall

By Alex Grace at Portman Road

BENIK Afobe scored twice and the returning Jed Wallace netted another as Millwall defeated Ipswich Town 3-0 at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Afobe geared up for the start of the season next weekend in the best way possible, while Wallace also got in on the scoring act as the Lions comfortably dispatched their opponents ahead of their Championship opener at Queens Park Rangers.

Match details

Millwall started on the front foot. Wallace – who picked up a muscle injury against Barnet – was back in the starting line-up and his link-up play with Danny McNamara was promising. Neat balls to send the young wing-back away was a feature of the attack all afternoon.

George Saville’s last season with Millwall saw him score 10 goals from midfield and you can see why he is a threat. In the fourth minute, his dart into the box was spotted by George Evans who crossed but the Northern Ireland international was not able to make contact.

Three minutes later, he was denied brilliantly by Ipswich stopper Vaclav Hladky. It was another well-timed run into the box to make contact with McNamara’s cross but somehow Hladky managed to keep him out.

On 17 minutes, after Millwall forced three successive corners, Afobe met Wallace’s delivery but his header was straight at Hladky.

The hosts registered their first effort on target in the 21st minute. Maikel Kiefetbeld was robbed of possession in the middle of the park by Joe Pigott, who advanced forward but his curling effort was easy for former Ipswich stopper Bartosz Bialkowksi.

Scott Malone forced Hladky into another save on 33 minutes, after a brilliant ball from Afobe. Malone hit a powerful effort but the Ipswich stopper was equal to it.

The Lions took the lead in the 38th minute with Afobe part of the build-up and then the finisher. First, he did brilliantly to keep the ball in play and then find Wallace whose shot was parried by Hladky and Afobe swept home.

The lead was nearly doubled three minutes before the break. Shaun Hutchinson was first to a loose ball in the box and it was only another fine stop by Hladky that denied him.

The hosts had the first effort of the second period, Lee Evans curling a free-kick towards goal but Bialkowksi made a smart stop.

On 49 minutes, the Lions and Afobe doubled up. It was a terrific team goal that involved five different players. Malone, Saville, Wallace, Jake Cooper and Afobe were all involved in the build-up, before Cooper’s excellent cross found Afobe who clinically hammered the ball past Hladky.

Millwall were certainly now in their groove and in the 54th minute made it 3-0. Malone took a quick corner to Wallace who drilled a low shot with his left foot past Hladky at his near left post.

In the 76th minute, Kane Vincent-Young had Ipswich’s best chance as just six yards from goal he shot but an outstanding block by substitute Billy Mitchell denied him.

The only downside to the day was the loss of Mason Bennett who picked up a slight knock and was replaced by Tom Bradshaw with nine minutes left.

Takeaways

Lions end open-doors pre-season in the perfect way

This was certainly a more impressive performance than the one at Gillingham on Tuesday. Gary Rowett would have been pleased to see his side put in such a dominant display against a team that many are fancying to be a force in League One this season.

The side at Portman Road could well be Rowett’s strongest starting XI and the one to start at QPR next weekend. Another encouraging sign for the Lions boss will be how little his side were troubled defensively. That coupled with clinical finishing will be something that gets the fans very excited.

Big moment for Afobe as he gets off the mark

Tuesday’s clash at Gillingham was certainly not the best for Afobe but he looked a lot more polished at Portman Road.

He was crucial to the opening goal. First, keeping the ball in play after Saville’s channel-ball, then his clever play then found Wallace and his quick thinking enabled him to be in the box for the rebound.

That is something that could be very key for the Lions as the season takes shape, having someone who will gamble on something breaking in the box and punishing the opposition.

His second goal showed something Millwall missed last season: a clinical finish when needed to punish the opposition, when they give a striker time and space in the box.

Key trio return just time for the big kick-off

Hutchinson, Jed Wallace and Kieftenbeld all returned to the starting line-up at Portman Road having missed the mid-week trip to Gillingham.

It was clear to see the difference that having Hutchinson in the middle of the back three makes. On Tuesday, a defence made up of Alex Pearce, Murray Wallace and Dan Ballard lacked organisation and that was evident with the Gillingham goal.

Cooper also did not start that game, but he was in alongside Hutchinson and Ballard here and that will almost certainly be the preferred trio at the back against QPR.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara (Romeo, 61), Ballard (Leonard, 61), Hutchinson (M Wallace, 61), Cooper (Pearce, 76), Malone; Kieftenbeld (Mitchell, 61), Evans (Thompson, 76), Saville (Mahoney, 61); J Wallace (Bennett, 61; Bradshaw, 81), Afobe (Smith, 61).

Image: Millwall FC