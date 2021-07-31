TEAM NEWS: Ipswich Town vs. Millwall – three summer signings start and star man returns

MILLWALL face League One promotion favourites Ipswich Town in their second pre-season friendly in front of fans.

The Lions were given an allocation of just under 1,000 for the trip to Portman Road as they take on Paul Cook’s side.

Team News

Gary Rowett makes five changes from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham as Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Maikel Kieftenbeld, George Saville and Jed Wallace replace Alex Pearce, Murray Wallace, Ryan Leonard, Ben Thompson and Mason Bennett.

Wallace returns to the starting eleven after a rib injury whilst Bartosz Bialkowski starts against his former club in Suffolk.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Evans, Saville; Wallace, Afobe

Here is the Ipswich team…

👍 Our starting XI against Millwall this afternoon: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Penney, Burns, Harper, Evans, Dobra, Pigott, Bonne.#itfc pic.twitter.com/9fzTDFRBGP — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 31, 2021

