‘It changes the game so much’ – Millwall defender on fans and anticipating Portsmouth atmosphere

JAKE Cooper said it was “phenomenal” to have fans back in the stadium in Millwall’s 1-1 draw against Gillingham on Tuesday.

Cooper scored four minutes from time and ran towards the away corner to celebrate.

The Lions had an allocation of 700 at Priestfield. They have been given almost 1,000 tickets for this Saturday’s friendly at Portman Road against Ipswich, and more than 2,500 at QPR the following Saturday for their league opener.

That game will be the first time since March 6, 2020 that Millwall supporters will be attending a competitive away fixture.

Lions fans in Kent went through their repertoire of chants as ‘No one likes us’ got its first airing away from home in almost a year and a half.

“That was phenomenal,” Cooper said. “It’s a weird season again. I know that might sound weird but having an atmosphere there changes the game so much.

“It’s almost like we’re not used to that now. Before it was strange playing without fans, now it’s strange playing with fans.

“Even to score a goal and be able to hear something after it makes a difference. It was incredible.

“We’re really looking forward to each game now, seeing how many fans will turn up and seeing what the atmosphere is like.

“The lads have been speaking a lot about the Pompey game. There are a few lads who’ve got connections with Portsmouth and we know they’ll bring a good support.

“Hopefully our fans will turn out and it will be a great occasion, first game back at The Den with the fans completely back in.

“We want to get a good result against QPR and follow it up in the cup.”

Image: Millwall FC