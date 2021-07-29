‘It looks ugly’ – Millwall’s Jake Cooper has update on his shoulder after two dislocations last season

JAKE Cooper says he has no problems with his shoulder after dislocating it twice last season.

Cooper suffered the injuries in the two league games against Birmingham in November and February and at one point it was feared he would need surgery.

But the centre-back remarkably only missed one game after the first dislocation and three after the second.

The club’s sports science and medical staff decided Cooper wouldn’t need an operation, and he has benefitted from a first proper pre-season break since 2019.

Cooper scored his first goal in pre-season when he headed home the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Gillingham on Tuesday.

Asked if there were still any issues with it, Cooper told NewsAtDen: “No, it’s 100 per cent, it’s fine. It looks ugly but it’s working absolutely fine.

“It’s just the ligaments have re-grown around it and it’s obviously poking out like a sore thumb, the top of my shoulder.

“But there are no issues playing-wise or movement-wise. I can still lift heavy weights in the gym, I can hold people off, there are no issues at all.

“It was a really nice break, actually. Just to get away and mentally be able to switch off from it.

“Everyone then had that excitement to come in for the start of pre-season. The quality of training has been really good. The break has definitely been important and we’re all better off for it.”

Image: Millwall FC