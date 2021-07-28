IN PHOTOS: Millwall fans make return as Jake Cooper scores in draw at Gillingham
MILLWALL supporters travelled in their hundreds to Kent on Tuesday evening to see their side take on Gillingham in a pre-season friendly.
It was the first time Lions fans had been on the road since the 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest on March 6, 2020.
And they eventually got to cheer a goal again as Jake Cooper headed an equaliser four minutes from time after Kyle Dempsey had given the hosts the lead in the first half.
Take a look at a selection of snaps from Priestfield below.