Wednesday, July 28, 2021
IN PHOTOS: Millwall fans make return as Jake Cooper scores in draw at Gillingham

Staff

MILLWALL supporters travelled in their hundreds to Kent on Tuesday evening to see their side take on Gillingham in a pre-season friendly. 

It was the first time Lions fans had been on the road since the 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest on March 6, 2020.

And they eventually got to cheer a goal again as Jake Cooper headed an equaliser four minutes from time after Kyle Dempsey had given the hosts the lead in the first half.

Take a look at a selection of snaps from Priestfield below.

Millwall fans will have caught up with some familiar faces
Waiting for the action to kick off
Away supporters travelled in big numbers
It was a short trip to some fans in Kent
The first pre-season friendly with supporters
It was the first trip to an away game since March 2020
Getting close to the action
Millwall had an allocation of 700 for the friendly
There was lots of noise at Priestfield
Jake Cooper heads home the equaliser
The defender runs towards the away end
Supporters will be back at The Den against Portsmouth
Not happy with some decisions…
Skipper Alex Pearce goes to the Millwall end after the game

