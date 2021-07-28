Millwall boss on whether absent players could return at Ipswich as Lions add another friendly

GARY Rowett hopes to have players back for Millwall’s last open-doors pre-season friendly against Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday.

George Saville returned for the 1-1 draw against Gillingham on Tuesday evening but Jed Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson and Maikel Kieftenbeld weren’t involved.

Rowett alluded to Millwall being affected by the ‘pingdemic’ after the game.

“All have a chance,” Rowett said. “A little bit like Sav today, and Mason [Bennett] came on in the last game having trained once after missing 10 days – I don’t really need to go into much detail why.

“And then Sav was the same, he trained for one day but I just wanted to get him out there.

“Jed has got a little bit of a rib injury so he’s another one that we’re going to miss.

“Kieftenbeld, Hutchinson, we’ve got four or five players to come back into the side. But I think a lot of teams are going to be in the same boat, missing players – hopefully we get them all out of the way before the season starts.

“They might be able to play some part at Ipswich but again it depends on how well those players come back in training as to whether we take the gamble to play them or leave them.

“We’ve got another game in the week that we’ve organised just to get some match minutes and I think a lot of the players might need that.”

Image: Millwall FC