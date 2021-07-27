TEAM NEWS: Gillingham vs. Millwall – Three summer signings in Lions’ XI at Priestfield
MILLWALL travel to the Priestfield Stadium in Gillingham for their penultimate pre-season friendly ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
Several Lions players will continue to stake their claims to be in the side for the opening day of the season against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday week.
Team news
Boss Gary Rowett picks a 5-3-2 formation as Benik Afobe and Mason Bennett start up front in ME7.
Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Pearce, M Wallace, Malone; Leonard, Evans, Thompson; Afobe, Bennett.
It's been 5️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ days since we were last able to welcome fans to MEMS Priestfield Stadium.
We can't wait to see you again! #Gills pic.twitter.com/yX7VTkWYYV
— Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) July 27, 2021