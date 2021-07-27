TEAM NEWS: Gillingham vs. Millwall – Three summer signings in Lions’ XI at Priestfield

MILLWALL travel to the Priestfield Stadium in Gillingham for their penultimate pre-season friendly ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Several Lions players will continue to stake their claims to be in the side for the opening day of the season against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday week.

Team news

Boss Gary Rowett picks a 5-3-2 formation as Benik Afobe and Mason Bennett start up front in ME7.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Pearce, M Wallace, Malone; Leonard, Evans, Thompson; Afobe, Bennett.