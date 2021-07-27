Big Portsmouth allocation for Millwall Den clash – plus almost 1,000 available for Ipswich friendly

PORTSMOUTH have been allocated 2,000 tickets for the first round of the EFL Cup against Millwall at The Den on August 20.

It will be the first time SE16 is operating at full capacity since February 29, 2020, when 13,584 watched Gary Rowett’s side draw 1-1 against Bristol City.

Pompey’s supporters will be in the upper tier of the North Stand.

Millwall travel to Gillingham on Tuesday evening and have an allocation of 700 for Priestfield.

Tickets are now also on sale for the Lions’ last pre-season friendly, against Ipswich at Portman Road next Saturday.

Millwall have been given an allocation of 981.

The game is all-ticket and supporters will need to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test result or proof of a double vaccination.

Tickets will go off sale at 2pm on Friday, July 30. Information is here.

Image: Millwall FC