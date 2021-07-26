Millwall could change their transfer stance on defender who continues to impress in pre-season

GARY Rowett has hinted at a change in Millwall’s stance on the immediate future of Alex Mitchell – with the defender hugely impressing in pre-season.

Mitchell, 19, scored his first senior goal for the Lions with a consolation in their 4-1 friendly defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

Mitchell impressed last season on loan at Bromley as he helped the National League side into the play-off quarter-finals.

“Young Alex Mitchell, he’s living the dream at the moment,” Rowett said on millwallfc.co.uk “He’s had a really quick rise to first-team involvement.

“He comes in every day, he’s got a massive smile on his face, he just wants to go and play, he wants to test himself.

“And although the plan really for Alex Mitchell was to go out on loan again, at this moment in time I think he’s benefiting so much from being around the first team that he’s given me a little bit of food for thought as to whether I keep him with us for longer.

“He pops up with a goal at the end and as he’s running back to the halfway line he’s got the biggest smile. That shows you, he’s desperate to do well.”

Image: Millwall FC