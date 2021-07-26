Millwall continue to ‘work hard’ to ‘find solutions’ as they aim to further shape squad

GARY Rowett doesn’t want to have too big a squad meaning players know they won’t get game-time, as Millwall continue to work to try to trim their numbers to make room for more additions.

Rowett ideally wants a squad of 22 or 23 first-teamers competing for places and the Lions are in contact with agents sounding out potential moves for their fringe players.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is available for transfer and would make way for another attacking signing. Bodvarsson has a year left on his current deal.

Millwall know they could also lose Jed Wallace this summer and would have to react to replace their talisman.

The Lions currently have a squad of 24 players with senior experience, including Tyler Burey who the club would like to send on loan to a Football League side.

Alex Mitchell and Junior Tiensia have also featured in pre-season games.

Rowett is a fan of Manchester City forward Liam Delap, 18, but he has plenty of loan interest from northern-based sides.

The Lions signed five players before their training camp in Scotland, which allows them to be patient before a further reshaping of the squad.

“You don’t want a squad of 26 players of which three or four accept they’re not going to play much. You don’t want to get to that point,” Rowett said.

“So we’ll continue to work hard on the pitch but we’ll also work hard off the pitch to see if we can find solutions all-round.

“From my point of view as a manager that’s not what I spend much time doing, that’s for [Head of recruitment] Harvey [Bussell] and [CEO] Steve [Kavanagh] and all the agents out there to see if we can piece together deals just like we have done with George Saville, Benik Afobe.

“Those players were in similar positions in that maybe they weren’t going to play as much as they’d like so moved on.

“We’ve got players that are no different.”

Meanwhile, Rowett wants significant goal contributions from his defenders this season, after Daniel Ballard got off the mark in the 1-1 draw against Fulham last week.

Mitchell then scored in the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

“Already in pre-season we’ve scored four set-piece goals, it shows the additional threat that we’ve got,” Rowett said after the Fulham game.

“Dan can be one that will add to that. He attacks the ball really well, he’s got good size. Any of the centre-halves, they’ve got to chip in when they need to and help the forwards out.

“That’s going to be something that’s important.”

Image: Millwall FC