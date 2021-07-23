Young Millwall forward is eighth from academy to feature this pre-season as underage work pays off

SEAN O’Brien became the latest Millwall academy product to feature for the first team in pre-season as boss Gary Rowett said the club are seeing “the fruits” of the work at underage level.

O’Brien came on in the 1-1 draw against Fulham on Tuesday. That means eight players from the Lions’ underage structure have featured in preparations for the 2021-22 season: Mitchells Billy and Alex, Danny McNamara, Ben Thompson, Junior Tiensia, Mahlon Romeo and Tyler Burey (the latter two through the under-23s).

Attacker O’Brien, 19, is a set-piece specialist who was part of the Millwall side that reached the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals in 2019-20 before they lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

He has been a regular in boss Kevin Nugent and assistant Paul Robinson’s under-23 side and has scored two goals in two games for them this pre-season.

He also scored the club’s under-23 goal of the year last season (below).

O’Brien came on for Billy Mitchell against the Cottagers in the workout at Calmont Road.

“We’ve got some good young players now,” Gary Rowett said. “We’re starting to see the fruits of a lot of that work in the academy and at under-23 level with Nuge and Robbo.

“We’ve got the likes of Alex Mitchell, Junior, Tyler, players like that that have featured in pre-season. Sean today – it’s important for us to do that.

“It’s good opportunities for them as well to be out there playing those types of games. All of those players are trying to take the next step.”

Ryan Leonard made his first appearance in pre-season against Fulham as he looks to be involved against Gillingham and Ipswich next week.

Rowett added: “Lenny came on for 20 minutes. He had a few training days and we used the game as a little bit of a training game for him.

“So rather than him training on his own we thought 20 minutes in a game with a little bit of a top-up afterwards was better. And he got through it fine.

“He looked a little bit rusty but it will do him the world of good getting back out there after so long.

“It was good to see him.”

