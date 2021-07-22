Millwall owner ‘desperate’ to be at The Den for the opening week of the 2021-22 season

MILLWALL are hoping John Berylson will be at The Den for the opening week of the season as they play twice at home in the EFL Cup and Championship.

Lions CEO Steve Kavanagh said owner Berylson has been “devastated” that he hasn’t been able to see his team play live since early 2020.

Current plans are for fans to return to football grounds at full capacities this season, and last Monday most restrictions were lifted.

Lions owner Berylson has received both of his Covid-19 vaccinations and is “desperate” to be in SE16 the first weekend of August when the 2021-22 season kicks-off.

Millwall have sold over 7,000 season tickets and if Berylson is present he could be welcomed back from Boston by a bumper home crowd.

“John’s been on the phone absolutely every single day. He’s devastated that he’s not been able to get over here,” Kavanagh said.

“John is double-vaccinated so we’re trying to find ways that we can get him in, he’s desperate to try and be here for the start of the season to see his club.

“He’s missing it like everyone else, he’s had to endure 18 months of watching it on iFollow.

“But he’s as engaged as ever and really looking forward to the new season and looking forward to trying to be here with the fans to enjoy his club.”

Image: Millwall FC