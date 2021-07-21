‘Good question’ – Millwall boss asked if any way back for Lions youngster on trial at Watford

GARY Rowett responded “it’s a good question” when asked if there was any way back to the club for Abdul Abdulmalik.

The Athletic reported this week that Abdulmalik, 18, has decided not to sign the professional contract offered by the Lions earlier this summer.

England under-17 international Abdulmalik spent two weeks on trial with Portsmouth but they decided not to pursue a deal.

Abdulmalik is currently at Watford and came on as a substitute in a recent under-23 friendly against Chesham United, along with Maurizio Pochettino – son of former Tottenham boss Mauricio – who joined the Hornets from Spurs.

Watford reportedly extended Abdulmalik’s trial after he impressed in Buckinghamshire, but the attacker was then taken off at half-time in a 5-0 defeat to Bromley on Tuesday evening.

Asked by NewsAtDen if there is a way Abdulmalik could return to Millwall, Rowett said: “It’s a good question, I don’t know the answer to that.

“What I do know is that when you’ve made that jump to go out then it puts you in a slightly more difficult situation if nobody signs you.

“I’ve made my feelings my quite clear on that one. My opinion is you only take a player out if you have people that want to sign him.

“If that’s the decision you make, rightly or wrongly, then at least you know it’s going to happen.

“Whereas at the moment it seems to be a young player in a little bit of limbo and I’m not sure that’s fantastic for his career.”

Image: Millwall FC