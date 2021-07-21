Millwall’s Jed Wallace in race to be fit for open-doors friendlies at Gillingham and Ipswich

JED Wallace could miss Millwall’s friendlies against Gillingham and Ipswich next week after picking up an injury against Barnet at the weekend.

Wallace missed the Lions’ 1-1 draw against Fulham at the training ground on Tuesday.

The attacker was introduced at half-time in Millwall’s 2-0 win against Barnet on Saturday but had to go off before full-time.

Millwall travel to Gillingham next Tuesday and Ipswich the following Saturday before opening their 2021-22 Championship campaign at QPR a week later.

“Jed came on at half-time and then felt a little muscle in his side,” boss Gary Rowett said. “We think that maybe it’ll be a week or two and he’ll be back in no problem.

“So nothing too serious but the grounds are really hard at the moment. One or two of those impacts are expected: back injuries, rib injuries.”

Tom Bradshaw has missed Millwall’s pre-season fixture schedule so far.

Rowett added: “Bradders is unfortunate, he ended up missing the first couple of games after feeling his calf.

“He’s rehabbing and looking good in rehab. It’s just a case of when’s the right time to put him back in which I would expect to be in the next week.”

