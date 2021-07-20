Ryan Leonard makes comeback in Millwall’s latest pre-season friendly against Fulham

RYAN Leonard made his first appearance in a friendly this pre-season as Millwall drew 1-1 with Fulham in a behind-closed-doors game at Calmont Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Leonard came on in the second half for George Evans after Daniel Ballard had scored his first Lions goal before the break.

The versatile Leonard got a few days’ training under his belt before Gary Rowett brought him back into the first team.

Leonard’s last competitive game was in the 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last February.

He offers Rowett an option as a right-sided centre-back, right wing-back or central midfielder.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara (Romeo), Ballard (A Mitchell), Hutchinson (Pearce), M Wallace (Tiensia), Malone (Cooper); Evans (Leonard), Mitchell (O’Brien), Thompson; Smith (Mahoney), Afobe (Burey).

Image: Millwall FC