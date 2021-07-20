Millwall boss comments on midfielder who was challenged to ‘hit the ground running’ in pre-season

GARY Rowett says he wants “as many good options as we can” as he assessed the impact of Ben Thompson in pre-season so far.

Thompson, 25, scored in Millwall’s first friendly game, their 2-0 in over Motherwell in Scotland.

Thompson then featured in a three-man midfield in the 3-2 defeat to Watford and in a two-man midfield in the Lions’ 2-0 win over Barnet on Saturday (above).

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is an admirer of Thompson, who wouldn’t be short of options should the Lions decide to sell him.

Earlier this summer, Rowett challenged Thompson to “hit the ground running” this pre-season.

“Thommo always trains hard, always works hard,” Rowett said. “I think particularly in a 5-3-2 formation he’s a threat from those attacking midfield positions with those late runs he likes to make.

“He’s got a little knack of arriving at the right time.

“Like I said before, other people can speculate, other newspapers can speculate as to what’s going to happen with Thommo. But we’re just working with all the players and we want as many good options as we can.

“If I ever get to the point with any player that I feel they’re not going to play or they feel they’re not going to play then we’ll sit down and have an adult conversation.

“But certainly in Thommo’s case he’s worked incredibly hard so far and got his rewards up in Scotland with a goal in the game.”

Image: Millwall FC