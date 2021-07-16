Millwall defender involved in pre-season games attracts transfer interest as Lions weigh up options

ALEX Mitchell is a man in demand as Millwall are set to make a decision on whether to send him out on loan again next season.

The 19-year-old centre-back made his first senior appearance for the Lions in their 2-0 friendly win against Motherwell in Scotland last weekend. Mitchell was one of eleven changes at half-time and was part of a back three with Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace.

Mitchell followed that up with another 45 minutes in the 3-2 defeat to Watford on Wednesday.

Millwall build their players from 45 minutes up to 90 minutes in pre-season friendly games, the last of which is currently scheduled at Ipswich the weekend before the start of the season.

Mitchell was on loan at Bromley last season, where he played ten times as the south Londoners reached the play-offs before losing to Hartlepool United in the quarter-finals.

“The plan for Alex is to feature in the early friendlies and then when we start moving towards 90 minutes it’s to see where we are,” boss Gary Rowett said.

“Ryan Leonard is not far away from fitness so when Lenny’s fit if we feel that Alex is not going to get much game-time we’ll have a debate as to whether he stays with the group to help him develop technically and tactically, or whether we get him out playing games again.

“We’ve had some enquiries already.

“He’s acquitted himself really well. He’s a young lad who’s not been with the under-23s that long so to step up quite quickly and not look out of place is testament to him and his character.

“He’s done really well and I’m quite excited to see how he develops further.”

Image: Millwall FC