Millwall have reached transfer budget limit – will likely need to raise funds before more recruiting

MILLWALL chief executive Steve Kavanagh has revealed the transfer budget this summer has been spent – but added that the Lions are in a good position to react to any “variable” in the rest of the window.

Millwall have signed five players – all recruited in time to be part of the training camp in Scotland last week – and will now likely have to offload if they want to strengthen further.

Boss Gary Rowett would like to bring in another attacker but room would have to be made in his squad. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is available for transfer, with Rowett telling NewsAtDen recently that the club is “open-minded” if there is an “opportunity” for him elsewhere.

With the return of George Saville from Middlesbrough, the emergence of Billy Mitchell and the signings of George Evans and Maikel Kieftenbeld last January, Millwall are well-stocked in midfield. Ben Thompson was close to leaving last summer and Portsmouth remain admirers of their former loan player.

The Lions have offered a new contract to Jed Wallace and would have to replace arguably their most important player if he left.

Kavanagh said they don’t want to lose “any major assets”, but he added the early business the club completed this summer gives them that time to chase other targets if players depart.

“The bulk of our business is done, which was always the plan to do that,” Kavanagh said. “The budget is spent, perhaps over-spent, and I need to manage that.

“I’d like to think most people can see that what we’ve done is improved the team on the pitch. Things happen in transfer windows, positives and negatives, but we’ve got ourselves a fantastic base from which to work now.

“The plan isn’t for any major assets to go out, we don’t want anyone to go out, we want to have a successful season on the pitch. We wouldn’t have done the work we’ve done in pre-season to get the players in if that was the plan.

“But this is football and things happen. With the stability of the squad we’ve got, it’s a great position from which to manage that in any direction as to what might or might not happen.

“Normally at this point you’re chasing two or three players and then you’ve got the variable that anything can happen over and above that.

“Getting that business done early gives us that stability to manage that as well you can in what is a volatile environment.”

Kavanagh was asked if there were any developments on Wallace, after Rowett said the attacker could wait until later in the summer to weigh up his options.

He replied: “No, not really, it’s been said. The manager’s said what he’s said and we all know situation. I don’t think there’s anything more to add to that, really.

“Jed’s a fantastic individual and been a fantastic part of this club. As we stand he’s here for the season and I’m sure if he is here then he will have a fantastic part to play in what will hopefully be a brilliant season.”

Image: Millwall FC