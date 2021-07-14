Millwall’s new keeper on Sheffield flavour to initiation song – plus who nailed their tune

MILLWALL’S new goalkeeper George Long brought a “little taste of Sheffield” to the Lions’ squad during their training camp in Scotland last week – but it was another summer signing whose tune stole the show.

Long, 27, joined Millwall from Hull this summer and is ready to challenge Bart Bialkowski for the No.1 shirt.

Sheffield-born Long is one of five summer signings so far, along with Scott Malone, Daniel Ballard, George Saville and Benik Afobe.

Malone wasn’t spared an initiation, despite having spent last season on loan with Millwall from Derby before joining permanently this month.

Steve Morison said on Millwall’s podcast Wall Talk recently that he would sometimes cringe when watching a new player’s initiation attempts.

But Long has a clear approach.

“Me and the other new signings had to do a song for the lads,” Long told NewsAtDen. “I went with a little taste of Sheffield for the boys with some Arctic Monkeys – I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

“It went down quite well! The lads just want to see a bit of effort, that’s all. It doesn’t matter if you’re good or not at singing, if you give it a good go then that’s the main thing.

“I think all of them were good, really. Scott Malone had to sing again because he signed on a permanent deal. He did Stand By Me, it got the lads going and was good to watch.”

Millwall left Edinburgh on Sunday and resumed their preparations for the season at Calmont Road on Tuesday.

Long added: “Those trips are important because you get integrated more into the team. You’re spending most of the day with the lads, you’ve got meal times, training, down-time.

“That’s important, especially as a new lad coming into the team, it’s great to get to know everyone. You find you chat to most people throughout the trip. It was an enjoyable one.”

*Read a long interview with George Long in this Thursday’s Southwark News, where he takes about his big ambitions, challenging Bart Bialkowski – and grabbing his opportunity when it comes along.

Image: Millwall FC