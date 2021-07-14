Over 7,000 season tickets sold as Millwall close to matching 2019 numbers

MILLWALL could have over 8,000 season tickets sold by the start of the season, close to record levels for the club.

Fans have been snapping up tickets and memberships despite uncertainty over the full return of crowds.

But that is set to go ahead from the start of the season, with Millwall hosting Portsmouth in the EFL Cup in their first home game of 2021-22.

“It’s over 7,000 and I think we’ll be pretty damn close if not above where we were the second year we were in the Championship,” chief executive Steve Kavanagh said.

“The first year we almost got to the play-offs and the second year the numbers went up quite high. We’re close to that level which is record levels.

“I’d like to think we start the season with well over 8,000 season-ticket holders, which is a great effort from them.

“I do know that some people have been financially okay in this period but lots of people have struggled. To put their hands in their pockets to support the CEO on a charity ride and to buy their season tickets in the way they are is great and very much appreciated by me personally and by the club.

“We can’t wait to get the fans back in the ground and hopefully enjoying it. They’ve been great.”

Image: Millwall FC