Millwall youngster leaves Portsmouth after trial as League One club decide against deal offer

PORTSMOUTH will not pursue a deal for Abdul Abdulmalik after the Millwall attacker spent two weeks on trial with the League One club.

Abdulmalik, 18, has been offered a new contract by the Lions and is currently a free agent, though Millwall would be entitled to compensation if he joined another club.

The News in Portsmouth reported that Abdulmalik “didn’t do enough to convince [Pompey boss Danny] Cowley during his fortnight on the south coast.”

They added Cowley “has previously spoken of his unwillingness to gamble on tribunals setting transfer fees in compensation claims”.

Abdulmalik has impressed in Millwall’s underage ranks and was part of the side that reached the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals in 2019-20 where they lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

Image: Millwall FC