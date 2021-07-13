Blow for Millwall attacker as he could be denied opportunity to impress in friendly games

ISAAC Olaofe could be denied the chance to make an impression in pre-season games after damaging his groin during Millwall’s training camp in Scotland last week.

Forward Olaofe missed the 2-0 friendly win over Motherwell at the end of the trip and is set to be out for two to three weeks.

Lions boss Gary Rowett played two different XIs against the Scottish Premiership side, with defender Alex Mitchell and winger Tyler Burey playing a half each and Ben Thompson and Matt Smith getting the goals.

Olaofe impressed last season on loan at Sutton as they were promoted to the Football League as National League champions.

Millwall face Gillingham and Ipswich on July 27 and 30, the latter a week before the start of the season.

“He felt his groin on day two. We’ve had a scan on it and there’s a little bit of minor damage there,” Rowett told millwallfc.co.uk

“He’s probably going to be out for two or three weeks which is a shame for him because he’s one of the young players who’s gone out, including the likes of Alex Mitchell, who went out on loan and did really well last season.

“Of course, you want to have a good look at those players. But what it’s done is give other players the opportunity, the likes of Tyler to have a really good pre-season with the team and see where we go in terms of those young players’ development.”

Tom Bradshaw also picked up a knock.

Rowett added: “Bradders’ is more precautionary. It’s a fine line because you want players to be fit, you want players to do all of the work but you want them to be available when the games start ramping up closer to the start of the season.

“I spoke to the players on day one and a lot of it is about understanding when your body’s sore and stiff and tired and horrible, and when you feel like you’re going to injury yourself.

“With Bradders we just pulled him out but he should be okay for when we get back [to Calmont Road this Tuesday]. Everyone else got through fine.”

