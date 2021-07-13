Millwall CEO set for cycle trip from Den to AFC Bournemouth to raise cash for Prostate Cancer UK

MILLWALL chief executive Steve Kavanagh is this Thursday setting off on a cycle from The Den to AFC Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Kavanagh, who lost his father to the illness, will ride with friends to Bournemouth via Brighton, Portsmouth and Southampton football clubs.

Kavanagh will ride a Millwall-branded bicycle provided by Reilly Cycleworks on his latest fundraising cycle trip.

On the Just Giving page for the event, he said: “Covid has interrupted many things and disrupted charities, they all need help.

“We have been raising money for several years cycling to Amsterdam. Last year was lost and this year we can’t be sure we can get there so we are doing something different, #staycation!

“Starting at The Den Millwall FC, we will do some London Bridges and then head to The Amex Stadium in Brighton, onto Bognor Regis for an overnight stop.

“Then Day 2 on to Portsmouth FC followed by Southampton FC and finishing at the Vitality Stadium Bournemouth FC.

“Please help us raise as much as we can, we know its tough but we haven’t asked for a long time and its a great cause.

“For me as you may know it’s personal I lost my dad to prostate cancer, it is a killer. Through fundraising we are and will stop this horrible illness and if you can please donate so we stop losing lads.

“Thank you for helping.”

Image: Millwall FC