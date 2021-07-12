Millwall boss on the next stages in Tyler Burey’s development – and possible loan deal

GARY Rowett is considering all possible scenarios in Tyler Burey’s development as he weighs up whether to send the 20-year-old out on loan or keep him as part of the first team at Millwall.

Having spent the majority of his first year with the Lions in the Under-23s set-up, Burey became a regular part of Rowett’s senior squad last season – appearing 15 times in all competitions.

His solitary start came in the FA Cup victory at Boreham Wood back in January, although the former AFC Wimbledon youngster often came off the bench late in games, featuring in all but one of Millwall’s final five Championship fixtures.

19-year-old Hayden Muller has already joined St Johnstone on loan, which is where Danny McNamara gained valuable experience last season. But Rowett is going to assess Burey in pre-season before coming to a decision over his next steps.

He said: “When you have a young player that’s been on the cusp of the first-team and has played some games and has made some appearances, all the youngsters that we have got, we see as Millwall first-team players, so the question we ask ourselves is how can we get them into the first-team? What’s the best route? There’s not always one perfect answer.

“Sometimes it’s training with the first team, sometimes it’s being around the group and appearing off the bench and then occasionally we think he needs that 20 or 30 game opportunity to then do what Danny McNamara did and I think Tyler is in that boat.

“Whatever is the best scenario will play itself out, depending on opportunities, depending on how his pre-season goes, but he’s a player we think a lot of, and he’s done well for us, and we want to try and help him to make the next step, whether that’s out on loan or with the team, we will see.”

All Burey’s 14 league appearances for Millwall have come from the bench, but does Rowett believe the winger is ready for a first Championship start?

“I think he’s proven in training that he can perform to that level,” said the Lions boss.

“I think that challenge is, until you put someone in to start the games you don’t know if they can handle the emotional side of it with the fans and all different things.

“But he’s a talented boy, he’s very athletic, he’s got a great attitude, he works hard, but a bit like Hayden [Muller] we need to make the right decision to accelerate his development and we’re open-minded to what that is really.”