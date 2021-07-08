‘We have got to retain that bit of ambition’ – Gary Rowett on Millwall’s transfer business

GARY Rowett is happy with his current squad but has not ruled out doing further business later in the transfer window.

The Lions have already made three permanent signings in George Long, Scott Malone, and the returning George Saville, whilst Daniel Ballard and Benik Afobe have joined on season-long loan deals.

Rowett and his squad headed off for Scotland yesterday as part of their preparations for the new Championship season, and whilst Rowett is delighted to have been trusted by the club’s hierarchy, he told The News that he could still dip back into the market should things change in the coming weeks: “We have got to be sensible. I think that having bought five players in and a few players leaving having been out of contract, we have got to make sure we balance the books as well as retain that bit of ambition.

“Is there a player out there that we feel can make us better? That’s how I look at it as a manager and along the way I will speak to the club.

“I don’t want to put the club under pressure and ask for five more players because that’s not fair having been backed really well this summer. But at the same time, if we can create some more headroom to bring in one or two more players in, then we will certainly look to do that.

“I’m happy with the squad, but as a manager you’re always looking to improve the team.”

Rowett has already signed one striker in Afobe but failed to rule out making a move for 18-year-old Manchester City frontman Liam Delap.

However, having already made his Premier League debut for City at 17, Rowett knows that he won’t be short of interest.

He said: “There’s lots of good players out there, he’s a top young player, but I’d imagine nearly every Championship club will have him on their list of players they’d like to bring in. I know the family well, but I’m not going to speculate about other teams players.

“As pre-season goes on, sometimes you don’t want to make all your signings straight away. You pick up an injury, someone is out of form, or you see a gap in your squad, so I’m going to leave that one open and see what we need.”