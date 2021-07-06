Millwall boss explains absence of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson – as Lions prepare for Scotland trip

GARY Rowett has confirmed that striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson missed the beginning of pre-season as he was given extra time off due to his international commitments after the end of the last campaign.

Whilst the remainder of his Millwall teammates were already enjoying their rest, Bodvarsson was featuring in all three of Iceland’s post-season friendlies at the end of May and early-June, which is why Rowett gave him an additional break.

“Jon Dadi had international football at the end of the season, so played games after the season finished, so he had very little break, only two or three weeks, so I gave him an extra five days off to go home and spend time with his family,” the Lions boss explained.

“He was back in this morning training, just like everyone else.”

Image: Millwall FC