Millwall boss confirms full pre-season plans – including further friendlies

GARY Rowett has confirmed that Millwall will play another three or four-pre-season friendlies on top of the three they’ve already booked in.

The Lions will face Premiership outfit Motherwell as part of their training camp in Scotland next week before travelling to League One Gillingham and Ipswich Town later this month.

Just like 12 months ago, Millwall will have a week-long training camp at the Oriam sports centre in Edinburgh before heading home to round off their preparations ahead of the 2021-2022 campaign.

Rowett’s men played Non-League side Bromley, Southend United and then Crystal Palace at The Den in pre-season last term, but the Lions boss wasn’t yet able to confirm their opponents.

He said: “We have got about three or four more games booked in, but I don’t think the club have released those yet. A few of those will be training ground games against other teams.

“Most teams are not too fussed about the usual pre-season build-up, so it’s slightly different, and maybe one or two in stadiums. I always like to get away quite early, so the hard work is easier without many games, and you can train a lot harder and not have to worry about games, so that’s how we try and do it, so then we can try and build up some of those challenges for different types of teams, and that’s the key.

“You’re never going to resemble the first Championship game with fans there but going to Ipswich with their fans will be very similar to a Championship game.”