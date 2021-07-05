Millwall Academy graduate grateful for second Lions chance following youth coaching role

By Jake Sanders

CHRIS Parr’s playing days at Millwall didn’t quite go to plan, but the former Lions academy graduate is desperate to give back to the club that gave him two opportunities in life.

Parr, who’s been a lifelong Lions supporter, joined when he was eight years old before working his way through the age groups, all the way to the first team.

At 18-years-old, the young defender signed his first professional contract at The Den, penning a one-year deal, and had dreams of becoming a regular at senior level.

However, that chance never presented itself for Parr, who was released just 12 months later in May 2016, which meant he never played a first team game.

Following his release, Parr tried his luck lower down in the Football League and even in the Non-League game, but to no avail.

Despite his playing career being cut short, he talks with pride and passion about coming through the ranks in SE16:

He said: “In a lot of ways, it was a dream come true. I went every step of the way in the academy, there was always something a little bit more when you play for the club you support because you always go that extra mile.

“As you go up the ages it starts to get more real and serious, but ultimately it was a fantastic experience, so I have a lot to thank the club for. I was able to leave school and play football, which is all kids dream, even more so to do it at Millwall.

“It didn’t work out how I wanted to, but I still saw it as a dream come true, playing in the academy for 12 years, and I am ready to give back, they gave a lot to me. It’s fantastic, and even as a coach, you give more. It’s been my life.”

Having been released, Parr needed something to focus on. And whilst he was still trying to cut it in Non-League, he turned to coaching on a part-time basis, something he enjoyed far more than playing.

“It just quickly became a passion of mine,” Parr admitted. “And I’ve had the opportunity to get qualified, and following the support from Millwall and the FA, I was able to do my B Licence and A Licence to get me to a point where a full-time role would become available.”

But what was it like for Parr, who went from having his heart set on a career in Millwall’s first-team, to suddenly becoming a coach at such a young age?

He said: “The transition was difficult; it was devastating for me. But I consider myself lucky to get into coaching, it gave me a real focus. And ever since then it has been brilliant, I love coaching, and we’ve got some good people and great players at the club. Coaching is what really picked me up, so maybe that’s why I am so into it now because it gave me a new lease of life. I’m learning on the job, but I think that’s the best way to go.”

Parr is currently working as the Lead Phase coach at Millwall for U12s – U14s, and one day hopes to replicate his own journey by progressing through the age groups. Despite his inexperience in the coaching game, the 24-year-old is an ambitious man.

“I do see that opportunity and pathway at the club, but I’m aware it’s a long pathway, so this opportunity to become full-time at the club came fairly quickly in terms of my coaching career, so I’m not in a rush. Any opportunities that come up in the future, I hope that I’m ready for it, but I am developing myself as a coach.

“I know how the club works, I have got good relationships with those at the club, Kenny Brown was brilliant with bringing me on part-time and has given me the opportunity to go into full-time. I get on well with Robbo [Paul Robinson]. I have no doubt that if I do the right things on my behalf then the opportunities will arrive.”

Despite his failure to register a first-team appearance, Parr gained valuable experience by working alongside some well-respected managers like Neil Harris, Kenny Jackett, Ian Holloway, and David Livermore.

The latter of which, who was Parr’s coach at Under-18s level, has only ever been a phone call away when he needs advice.

He added: “I’m in touch with Dave. He’s fantastic, and very, very knowledgeable and I know that if I go to him with anything he would do his best to come back and help me. It’s about what I have learned with them, and ultimately, I’m taking bits from everyone that I have worked with. So, I am really blessed to be able to use those experiences.”

He was in the academy at the same time as his good friend Ben Thompson, and whilst Thommo is now an established member of Gary Rowett’s squad, he’s proud to see so many youngsters being given minutes in the senior team.

“It’s massive for us, especially as academy staff,” he said. “And most importantly, it’s huge for the players. We have got pictures up at the academy training ground of those who have gone on to play for the first team, so that is huge and it’s something we try and celebrate. We like the boys in the academy to take an interest, but it makes us all proud for someone moving up to the first-team.”