Millwall boss relishing reunion with Shaun Williams following Carabao Cup draw

GARY Rowett believes that Portsmouth is a great move for former Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams and expects him to receive a warm ovation should he feature in Pompey’s Carabao Cup first round tie at The Den next month.

The 34-year-old, who officially ends his seven-and-a-half-year affiliation with the Lions today after the expiration of his final contract in SE16, joined the League One outfit on a 12-month deal last week.

But Williams could be back at The Den in just five weeks’ time after Pompey were drawn against Millwall in the first round of the competition, which is scheduled to take place in early August.

Rowett told The News: “I’m sure he will get a good reception. It’s difficult because if you’ve been somewhere for seven or eight years, to leave the club when there’s no fans it gets forgotten about.

“It’s a shame really, I’m sure there would have been fans that would like to recognise him. But I’m sure he will be desperate to come and win the game and prove a point, it will probably happen in the first five minutes then the rest of the game he will be booed.

“I text him yesterday to say congratulations, it’s brilliant for him. With Willo, he just wanted to play football, but also wanted to join a good club, so it’s excellent for him and Portsmouth.

Williams, meanwhile, told Portsmouth’s club website that he spoke to both Ben Thompson and Jed Wallace before sealing a move to Fratton Park.

He said: “Both of them had nothing but good words to say about the club. Jed is still a fan – the first fixture he checks after a game is to see how Pompey got on. Ben also had such a successful and enjoyable time here and speaks very highly about the club and the fans.”

Former Lion Ryan Tunnicliffe has also joined Portsmouth having left Luton Town after two seasons.