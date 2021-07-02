Millwall complete fifth summer signing as George Saville re-joins from Middlesbrough

By Jake Sanders

MILLWALL have completed the signing of George Saville from Middlesbrough on a permanent basis.

Saville, who returns after spending three years at the Riverside Stadium, is back for his fourth spell with the club, and becomes Gary Rowett’s fifth summer addition after the arrivals of George Long, Scott Malone, Daniel Ballard and Benik Afobe, who joined on loan from Stoke City earlier today.

The 28-year-old successfully underwent his medical at Calmont Road on Friday morning and will be looking to add to his 10 goals in 67 previous appearances for Millwall.

Image: Millwall FC